Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 04:43
Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'
Prominent Hezbollah politician, MP Hassan Fadlallah said on Thursday, commenting on the killing of civilians in strikes in southern Lebanon, "The crimes of the occupying army against Lebanese civilians will only increase our determination to defend our country."
Fadlallah, in response to a Reuters question, said, "The enemy will pay the price for these crimes."
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Civilians
Strikes
Israel
Hassan Fadlallah
