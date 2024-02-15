UNIFIL condemns attacks on civilians, highlights concerns of war crimes

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, announced, "In the past few days, we have witnessed a deeply concerning escalation in the exchange of gunfire, including the targeting of areas far from the Blue Line."



He stated, "The exacerbation of the conflict has resulted in a tragically large loss of life, including the lives of children. It has also caused severe damage to homes and public infrastructure, putting the livelihoods of thousands of civilians at risk."



Tenenti added, "Attacks targeting civilians are violations of international law and constitute war crimes. The destruction, loss of life, and injuries we have witnessed raise deep concerns, and we urge all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities to prevent further escalation."



He continued, "Diplomatic efforts must be intensified to restore stability and safeguard the safety of civilians residing near the Blue Line. Meanwhile, UNIFIL continues to work fully with the parties to de-escalate tensions, and the peacekeepers on the ground persist in their operations despite the challenges they face."