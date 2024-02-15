Mourning of two martyrs of Hezbollah

2024-02-15 | 10:37
Mourning of two martyrs of Hezbollah
0min
Mourning of two martyrs of Hezbollah

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Hussein Ali Nur al-Din "Mahdi," born in 2004 in the town of Khirbet Selm in southern Lebanon, as well as the martyr Nasser Ahmed Saad "Abu Mahdi" from the village of Ayta Al-Jabal in south Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Martyrs

