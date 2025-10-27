Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

World News
27-10-2025 | 16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Turkey

GFZ

