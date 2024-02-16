Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

On Friday, the Amal Movement mourned three martyrs:



- Qasim Nizar Brou (Mustafa), from the town of Ash-Sharqiya, born in 1996.



- Muhammad Hussein Saeed (Abu Maryam), from the village of Al-Qusaybah, born in 1995.



- Ali Hassan Issa (Falah) from the town of Jibsheet, born in 1971.