Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting

Lebanon News
2024-02-16 | 11:09
High views
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, met with the advisor to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, at the "Munich Security Conference" in Germany on Friday afternoon. 

They discussed the ongoing tensions on the southern Lebanese borders during the meeting. 

They reaffirmed the need for a permanent diplomatic solution to achieve lasting stability and the return of displaced people to their villages.
 

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

US

Joe Biden

Amos Hochstein

Munich Security Conference

