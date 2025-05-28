News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-05-2025 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, one of its most wanted and the younger brother of the deceased group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, had been 'eliminated.'
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Gaza
Mohammed Sinwar
Next
Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:57
Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran
World News
12:57
Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37
Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy
0
World News
05:34
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children
World News
05:34
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children
0
World News
04:23
Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans
World News
04:23
Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
2
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
3
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
5
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
6
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:51
Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families
Lebanon News
03:51
Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More