Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-05-2025 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been &#39;eliminated&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas Gaza chief, Mohammad Sinwar, one of its most wanted and the younger brother of the deceased group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, had been 'eliminated.'

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Gaza

Mohammed Sinwar

LBCI Next
Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN
UN says images of Gaza aid rush 'heartbreaking'
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:57

Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:37

Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy

LBCI
World News
05:34

Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children

LBCI
World News
04:23

Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33

Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Abu Dhabi Fund delegation visits Beirut to discuss subsidized housing loans for Lebanese families

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More