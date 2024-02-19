Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

Leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, clarified that "the mandate of municipal and mukhtars' councils ends at the end of May. We fully understand that wide areas in southern Lebanon are witnessing military activities preventing the completion of elections there."



He added: "However, at the same time, we cannot leave the country in a complete state of paralysis at this crucial level of authorities and their pivotal role towards the people."



In light of this, and since the municipal and mukhtars' elections law requires calling the electoral bodies at least 90 days before the scheduled date, the Minister of Interior is required to issue the decree calling the electoral bodies before the 26th of the current month.



He argued that using the military situation in the south as an excuse to perpetuate the country's paralysis is unacceptable.



He noted that considering postponing elections in towns experiencing military operations due to compelling circumstances is plausible, but this does not mean leaving the country once again without municipal elections.



He emphasized that many municipalities have become dissolved, and others have become "paralyzed" due to extensions, highlighting the need for municipal and mukhtars' elections to take place on schedule, away from any new extension, despite the military circumstances experienced by some areas in the south.