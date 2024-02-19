Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-02-19 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samir Geagea urges timely municipal elections despite military operations in southern Lebanon

Leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, clarified that "the mandate of municipal and mukhtars' councils ends at the end of May. We fully understand that wide areas in southern Lebanon are witnessing military activities preventing the completion of elections there."

He added: "However, at the same time, we cannot leave the country in a complete state of paralysis at this crucial level of authorities and their pivotal role towards the people."

In light of this, and since the municipal and mukhtars' elections law requires calling the electoral bodies at least 90 days before the scheduled date, the Minister of Interior is required to issue the decree calling the electoral bodies before the 26th of the current month.

He argued that using the military situation in the south as an excuse to perpetuate the country's paralysis is unacceptable.

He noted that considering postponing elections in towns experiencing military operations due to compelling circumstances is plausible, but this does not mean leaving the country once again without municipal elections.

He emphasized that many municipalities have become dissolved, and others have become "paralyzed" due to extensions, highlighting the need for municipal and mukhtars' elections to take place on schedule, away from any new extension, despite the military circumstances experienced by some areas in the south.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Municipal

Mukhtars

Elections

LBCI Next
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Protecting the South: MP Fadlallah's reflections on resistance against Israeli aggression
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander's extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More