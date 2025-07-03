Gaza civil defense says number killed by Israeli forces Thursday rises to 69

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-07-2025
Gaza civil defense says number killed by Israeli forces Thursday rises to 69
Gaza civil defense says number killed by Israeli forces Thursday rises to 69

Gaza's civil defense agency said the number of people killed by Israeli forces on Thursday rose to 69, updating a previous toll of 25.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that 69 people were killed by Israeli strikes, artillery, or gunfire across the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, including 38 people waiting for humanitarian aid.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Forces

Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced
Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:45

Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

Trump pushes 60-day Gaza ceasefire as Netanyahu faces coalition revolt: The details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-02

Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:58

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

LBCI
World News
05:18

Merz urges EU to strike ‘quick, simple’ tariff deal with United States

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Vatican: Pope Francis dies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:58

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

