Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants called on "all countries interested in restoring stability and calm to southern Lebanon to condemn the ongoing and escalating Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the latest of which was the Israeli assault in the town of Ghaziyeh - southern Lebanon."



The statement urged "the international community to pressure Israel to stop its provocative attempts to expand the circle of war and lure Lebanon into a war it is striving to prevent, given its threat to the security and stability of Lebanon and the entire region, which will only result in woes and destruction."