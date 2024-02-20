MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline

Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Kassem Hashem, saw that "the insistence of some on obstinacy and refusal to engage and consult on the presidential deadline is what delays ending the vacancy situation, with excuses unrelated to reality."



He said: "The experience of previous sessions has proven that understanding is the easiest way to elect a president for the republic, and attempting to impose the will of any team will not be allowed by the current circumstances and composition of the parliament."



In addition, Hashem stated, "If some responded to the repeated calls of President Nabih Berri's state to agree on solutions to the vacancy crisis, we would save a lot of time and resources wasted. And no one can reject dialogue regardless of its labels, such as political logic imposed by Lebanese specificity, and put an end to external interventions and interests because this entitlement is supremely sovereign and national."



"There is no need to invoke political issues and files that have positively concluded discussions among the Lebanese through dialogue. Even today's constitution resulted from dialogue among the Lebanese," he added.



Hashem emphasized, "It is better today, given the difficult circumstances facing our country and the region, to search for common ground to reorganize the work of institutions so that they can play their role in addressing crises and keeping pace with the many developments and challenges."