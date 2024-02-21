News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Following the guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in response to the threats made by the Israeli representative at the UN stating Israel's plan to forcefully enforce Resolution 1701 in the upcoming weeks, the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York emphasized that it is Israel that violates the Resolution.
Israel's land, sea, and air violations have been documented by the Security Council since 2006, exceeding 30,000 breaches.
This is in addition to the daily attacks on southern Lebanese villages, resulting in the death and displacement of dozens of civilians and forcing them to evacuate their homes due to concentrated shelling, daily strikes, the use of drones, and internationally prohibited white phosphorus shells that have destroyed over a hundred thousand olive trees.
The Lebanese Mission to the United Nations said in a statement: "Lebanon has repeatedly affirmed through its senior officials that it has never desired war, and it does not seek it today or in the future.
"Lebanon has expressed its full commitment to negotiation and the pursuit of peaceful solutions that preserve its legitimate rights through the comprehensive and balanced application of the provisions of Resolution 1701."
In contrast, the statement highlighted that Israeli threats continue from senior officials, advocating for death, destruction, and war, as demonstrated by the Israeli representative at the United Nations, revealing its hidden intentions to expand the war and search for a pretext to launch attacks against Lebanon.
"Lebanon questions whether it is time for Israel to reconsider its approach, opting for reason, logic, and peace instead of persisting in the policies of force, occupation, threats, killing, and war," it said.
"Lebanon calls on relevant UN agencies, particularly the Security Council, to compel Israel to cease its attacks and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, initiate negotiations through the United Nations to fully commit to Resolution 1701, and withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories, seeking the desired political solution and preserving regional peace and security," it concluded.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Israel
Threats
UN
Resolution 1701
United Nations
Next
Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future
Regional engagement: Quintet Committee ambassadors discuss 'next steps' for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanon responds to Israel's UN message: Lebanon is committed to international laws, including Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanon responds to Israel's UN message: Lebanon is committed to international laws, including Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
PM Mikati at Munich Security Conference: Lebanon's UN commitment and Israel's responsibilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
Middle East News
14:24
US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Rising costs: An in-depth look at fee hikes in Vehicle Registration Center (Nefaa) services
0
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-16
Hamas: The losses among Israeli hostages are 'significant'
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
07:54
Resilience Amidst Adversity: Life in Nabatieh After the Attack
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
3
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
Lebanon News
10:58
Elegance and tradition: Miss Lebanon dazzles in Nicolas Jebran's creation at Miss World
4
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
Lebanon News
02:43
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
7
Lebanon News
04:17
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed
Lebanon News
04:17
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army support conference in Paris postponed
8
Lebanon News
05:22
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:22
Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More