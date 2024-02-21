Following the guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in response to the threats made by the Israeli representative at the UN stating Israel's plan to forcefully enforce Resolution 1701 in the upcoming weeks, the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York emphasized that it is Israel that violates the Resolution.



Israel's land, sea, and air violations have been documented by the Security Council since 2006, exceeding 30,000 breaches.



This is in addition to the daily attacks on southern Lebanese villages, resulting in the death and displacement of dozens of civilians and forcing them to evacuate their homes due to concentrated shelling, daily strikes, the use of drones, and internationally prohibited white phosphorus shells that have destroyed over a hundred thousand olive trees.



The Lebanese Mission to the United Nations said in a statement: "Lebanon has repeatedly affirmed through its senior officials that it has never desired war, and it does not seek it today or in the future.



"Lebanon has expressed its full commitment to negotiation and the pursuit of peaceful solutions that preserve its legitimate rights through the comprehensive and balanced application of the provisions of Resolution 1701."



In contrast, the statement highlighted that Israeli threats continue from senior officials, advocating for death, destruction, and war, as demonstrated by the Israeli representative at the United Nations, revealing its hidden intentions to expand the war and search for a pretext to launch attacks against Lebanon.



"Lebanon questions whether it is time for Israel to reconsider its approach, opting for reason, logic, and peace instead of persisting in the policies of force, occupation, threats, killing, and war," it said.



"Lebanon calls on relevant UN agencies, particularly the Security Council, to compel Israel to cease its attacks and violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, initiate negotiations through the United Nations to fully commit to Resolution 1701, and withdraw from the occupied Lebanese territories, seeking the desired political solution and preserving regional peace and security," it concluded.