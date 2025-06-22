News
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
Middle East News
22-06-2025 | 08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
Iranian media reported that a "massive explosion was heard" Sunday in Bushehr province, home to Iran's only nuclear power plant, hours after the U.S. bombed nuclear sites across the country.
Shargh newspaper reported the blast, while the Fars news agency said two locations in the city were attacked by Israel. Iranian news agencies also reported strikes in Yazd province. The UN's nuclear watchdog warned the day before that striking the Bushehr plant would trigger a "a very high release of radioactivity."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Media
Blast
Bushehr
Province
Nuclear
Reactor
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Three killed in methanol reservoir fire in Iran's Bushehr port, state media reports
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel says 'it was a mistake' to say Iran's Bushehr was hit
0
Middle East News
2025-06-20
IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster
Middle East News
2025-06-20
IAEA chief warns strike on Iran's Bushehr plant would create nuclear disaster
World News
10:38
World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio
World News
10:38
World 'safer and more stable' after US strikes on Iran: Rubio
0
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli military says struck 'dozens' of sites in Iran on Sunday
Middle East News
10:35
Israeli military says struck 'dozens' of sites in Iran on Sunday
0
Middle East News
10:09
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday
Middle East News
10:09
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday
0
World News
09:40
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites
World News
09:40
VP Vance says US 'not at war with Iran' after strikes on nuclear sites
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
Middle East News
2025-06-21
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
0
World News
2025-04-03
Macron, on Egypt visit, to go near Gaza to show support for ceasefire
World News
2025-04-03
Macron, on Egypt visit, to go near Gaza to show support for ceasefire
0
World News
2025-05-22
Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete
World News
2025-05-22
Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
3
Middle East News
08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
Middle East News
08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
4
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
5
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
6
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
7
World News
13:08
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
World News
13:08
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
8
Middle East News
14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel
Middle East News
14:27
Iran threatens to strike military aid shipments to Israel
