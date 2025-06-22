Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor

Iranian media reported that a "massive explosion was heard" Sunday in Bushehr province, home to Iran's only nuclear power plant, hours after the U.S. bombed nuclear sites across the country.



Shargh newspaper reported the blast, while the Fars news agency said two locations in the city were attacked by Israel. Iranian news agencies also reported strikes in Yazd province. The UN's nuclear watchdog warned the day before that striking the Bushehr plant would trigger a "a very high release of radioactivity."





AFP