Iran media says Israel attacks defense ministry facility in Isfahan

Middle East News
15-06-2025 | 05:06
High views
Iran media says Israel attacks defense ministry facility in Isfahan

Iranian media said Sunday that Israel attacked a facility affiliated with the defense ministry in the central city of Isfahan on the third consecutive day of Israeli strikes.

"One of the centers affiliated with the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan was attacked, and possible damages are under investigation," ISNA news agency reported, quoting deputy provincial governor Akbar Salehi.

AFP


Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Isfahan

Strikes

