Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack

Lebanon News
2024-02-27 | 01:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack

In a swift retaliation to the recent aggression near the city of Baalbek in the Bekaa region, Hezbollah launched a targeted missile strike on the Meron Air Surveillance Base situated in Mount Meron.

The attack, executed with precision and intensity, saw a significant barrage of missiles unleashed from multiple launchers.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Meron Air Surveillance Base

Baalbek

Attack

Lebanon

Aggression

LBCI Next
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-05

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
13:52

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More