News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Lebanon News
2024-02-27 | 01:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
In a swift retaliation to the recent aggression near the city of Baalbek in the Bekaa region, Hezbollah launched a targeted missile strike on the Meron Air Surveillance Base situated in Mount Meron.
The attack, executed with precision and intensity, saw a significant barrage of missiles unleashed from multiple launchers.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Meron Air Surveillance Base
Baalbek
Attack
Lebanon
Aggression
Next
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-05
Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
Lebanon News
04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
Press Highlights
2023-07-05
French court's decision on Riad Salameh's assets is set to reach Justice Ministry in two weeks
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
13:52
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More