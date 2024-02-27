News
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
Lebanon News
2024-02-27 | 04:49
Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid clarified that Russia does not prefer a specific name for the presidency, considering it an internal Lebanese matter.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Abou Zeid said, "According to what the Russian officials informed former MP Walid Joumblatt, there is no problem for them in supporting the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, but Teymour Joumblatt opposes it."
He pointed out that the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, has mentioned several times that before agreeing on the personality and name of the next president, there must be agreement on the governance mechanism with a clear vision of the plan to be implemented. Then, everyone can work with any name for the presidency.
In a related context, he believed that no matter how much Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the election of a president, is it permissible for him to defy the authority of the president? He indicated that the law has become a matter of perspective.
Lebanon News
Amal Abou Zeid
Russia
Presidency
Lebanon
Internal
Gebran Bassil
Sleiman Frangieh
Candidate
Walid Joublatt
Teymour Joumblatt
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
