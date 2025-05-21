New intelligence obtained by the United States suggests that Israel is making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.



It was not clear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision and there was disagreement within the U.S. government about whether the Israelis would ultimately decide to carry out strikes, CNN added, citing the officials.



One source familiar with the intelligence told CNN the likelihood of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility "has gone up significantly in recent months."



The person added that the chance of a strike would be more likely if the U.S. reached a deal with Iran that did not remove all of the country's uranium, CNN added.







Reuters