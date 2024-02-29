MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding

MP Assaad Dargham revealed that the understanding about Mar Mikhael has not ended, and today, the contacts are individually addressed for each issue.



He said: "The alliance is no longer political and electoral as before, and what existed in the past is no longer present today. We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding, and this does not mean that we cut off our relations with Hezbollah."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, regarding what President Michel Aoun said about the unity of the arenas and the Arab League, "This is true as Lebanon is not linked to a common defense treaty, and this opinion expressed is the opinion of many in Lebanon, especially with no front opening in Lebanon. Despite our support for Gaza, this does not mean war in Lebanon, and let's reverse the situation. Would the same idea have been valid?"



Regarding President Michel Aoun's era, Dargham believed there was no support for him, while national partnership is the basis in Lebanon.



He emphasized that the practices of the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati are encroachment on the powers of the President of the Republic.



Dargham called on the next President and the next government to adopt a defense strategy so that the decision of war and peace is in the hands of the Lebanese state.