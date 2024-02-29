Hezbollah mourns martyr Mahmoud Ali Hamoud from Kafra

Lebanon News
2024-02-29 | 09:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mahmoud Ali Hamoud from Kafra
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mahmoud Ali Hamoud from Kafra

In an announcement on Thursday, Hezbollah mourned the loss of Mahmoud Ali Hamoud, hailing from the town of Kafra.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Martyr

LBCI Next
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:33

UN Security Council: Emergency meeting following death of Palestinians during aid distribution in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Preparations Amidst Regional Uncertainty

LBCI
World News
11:48

Pentagon announces death of 25,000 Palestinian women and children by Israeli Forces since October

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Mikati: Ceasefire in Gaza Will Launch De-Escalation Talks in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah suggests ceasefire dependent on Israel halting Gaza offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

UNRWA Director in Lebanon briefs Palestinian Ambassador on financial challenges and relief efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
14:39

Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Middle East News
14:39

Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More