Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "absolutely" bomb Iran again if intelligence indicated the country was still able to enrich uranium to nuclear weapons-grade.



Asked in a White House press conference whether he would consider fresh air strikes if last week's sorties were not successful in ending Iran's nuclear ambitions, he said: "Without question. Absolutely."



Trump said Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "got beat to hell" in the hostilities involving the United States and Israel and that "it was a great time to end it."



AFP



