Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

Lebanon News
2024-02-29 | 15:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

In a recent development, Israeli warplanes and drones conducted a series of airstrikes targeting the areas of Labbouneh in Naqoura and Ayta Al-Shaab.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airstrike

Israel

Naqoura

LBCI Next
MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Israeli airstrikes hit Labbouneh and Ayta Al-Shaab in Naqoura

LBCI
World News
14:37

Washington views Putin's statements regarding nuclear weapons as 'irresponsible'

LBCI
World News
13:39

White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
13:20

Guterres 'condemns' death of dozens of Palestinians during aid delivery in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Mikati: Ceasefire in Gaza Will Launch De-Escalation Talks in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah suggests ceasefire dependent on Israel halting Gaza offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

UNRWA Director in Lebanon briefs Palestinian Ambassador on financial challenges and relief efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

Terror attacks shake Iran: Hundreds of casualties in two explosions near Soleimani's tomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms

LBCI
Middle East News
06:40

Israeli strike hits Hezbollah truck near Lebanese-Syrian border, kills at least one fighter

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah targets "Gurim" settlement in retaliation to Israeli attacks on villages and civilians

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile

LBCI
Middle East News
07:02

Israel appropriates 650 acres of West Bank land near big settlement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More