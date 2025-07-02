News
Pope Leo to visit Turkey in November, presidency says
World News
02-07-2025 | 12:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Leo to visit Turkey in November, presidency says
Pope Leo told Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan that he aims to visit Turkey at the end of November, according to a readout of their meeting at the Vatican on Wednesday by the Turkish presidency.
The pope, who held an official meeting with the wife of President Tayyip Erdogan at the Vatican's apostolic palace, told her that officials from Ankara and Vatican were working on the details of the visit, the presidency said in a statement.
The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the first lady's statement.
Reuters
World News
Vatican
Turkey
Pope Leo
