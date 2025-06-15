Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

President Donald Trump told a news network Sunday it remains possible the United States will become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict and that he would be "open" to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.



"It's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said in an interview, according to ABC News, which said the Republican president stressed that the United States is "not at this moment" involved in the military action.



As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump told an ABC News reporter.



AFP

