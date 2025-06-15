News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
World News
15-06-2025 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
President Donald Trump told a news network Sunday it remains possible the United States will become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict and that he would be "open" to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.
"It's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said in an interview, according to ABC News, which said the Republican president stressed that the United States is "not at this moment" involved in the military action.
As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump told an ABC News reporter.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Israel
Vladimir Putin
Next
UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-14
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
World News
2025-06-14
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
Middle East News
2025-06-14
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:32
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
World News
15:32
EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict
0
World News
12:29
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters
World News
12:29
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters
0
World News
07:45
UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel
World News
07:45
UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel
0
World News
2025-06-14
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
World News
2025-06-14
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:02
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths
Middle East News
08:02
Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
0
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
Lebanon News
09:50
Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
2
Lebanon News
04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
Lebanon News
04:47
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
3
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home
4
Lebanon News
13:32
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
Lebanon News
13:32
Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday
5
Middle East News
07:00
Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel
Middle East News
07:00
Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel
6
Lebanon News
12:14
MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
12:14
MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
7
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More