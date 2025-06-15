Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

World News
15-06-2025 | 10:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump tells ABC &#39;it&#39;s possible&#39; US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump tells ABC 'it's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict

President Donald Trump told a news network Sunday it remains possible the United States will become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict and that he would be "open" to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.

"It's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said in an interview, according to ABC News, which said the Republican president stressed that the United States is "not at this moment" involved in the military action.

As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump told an ABC News reporter.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Israel

Vladimir Putin

LBCI Next
UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel
Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-14

Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:32

EU foreign ministers to meet Tuesday on Israel-Iran conflict

LBCI
World News
12:29

Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
07:45

UK advises citizens against 'all travel' to Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-06-14

Trump says he, Putin agreed Israel-Iran conflict 'should end'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Netanyahu vows to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, warns of 'heavy price' for civilian deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Lebanon arranges repatriation flights for citizens stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

Lebanese transport minister to LBCI: Three flights with 650 Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh to arrive Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

MEA cancels June 16 flights to and from Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Lebanon says it is working to repatriate stranded citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

War goals extend beyond nukes? Israel outlines broader Iran strategy in potential weeks-long conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More