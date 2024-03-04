Seeking truth and accountability: Families of Beirut blast victims call for justice

In a monthly gathering near the Beirut Port, families of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion urged the Supreme Judicial Council to establish a prosecution body.



They emphasized the importance of completing the quorum of the general body of the Court of Cassation from the appointed and designated judges.



Mariana Fadoulian, speaking on behalf of the families, declared, "1,308 days, and we are still waiting for the conscience of some officials to awaken. We hope they let justice 'speak' without imposing their doctrines and biased decisions that only serve their politics, positions, and ambitions. For 1,308 days, we demand justice for our victims, truth, and accountability."



She added, "Each time, we have relied on national justice, impartial judges, those with a conscience and free speech," urging them to hear the demands of the grieving families.



She questioned, "Is it logical for no one to be held responsible and everyone to be innocent? Is it permissible to obscure the facts, 'bury' the file, and hinder the investigation, fearing it might reach the heads of politically affiliated individuals?"



Fadoulian pointed out that the objectives have become apparent, stating, "The law applies only to the weak," and asked, "Where is the separation of powers? You control all the state's functions and authorities."



She stated, "We will be forced to take escalating steps with unforeseeable consequences."



Fadoulian expressed hope that this would mark the beginning of resolving the obstacles, reaching the complete truth, and ensuring comprehensive accountability for all those involved.



She concluded, "According to our understanding, the law is a constitution, [...] and no one is above it."