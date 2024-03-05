Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports

Lebanon News
2024-03-05 | 09:20
High views
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports
0min
Wazzani plains hit by over 15 shells: NNA reports

Amid growing escalation in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday that over 15 shells fell on plains in the Wazzani area.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Wazzani

Plains

Shells

