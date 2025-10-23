News
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-10-2025 | 00:22
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
A bill applying Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, a move tantamount to annexation of land which Palestinians want for a state, won preliminary approval from Israel's parliament on Wednesday.
The vote was the first of four needed to pass the law and it coincided with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Israel, a month after President Donald Trump said that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party did not support the legislation, which was put forth by lawmakers outside his ruling coalition and passed by a vote of 25-24 out of 120 lawmakers. A second bill by an opposition party proposing the annexation of the Maale Adumim settlement passed by 31-9.
Some members in Netanyahu's coalition - from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism faction - voted in favour of the bill, which would require a lengthy legislative process to ultimately pass.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Parliament
West Bank
Annexation
