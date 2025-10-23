Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation

23-10-2025 | 00:22
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation

A bill applying Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, a move tantamount to annexation of land which Palestinians want for a state, won preliminary approval from Israel's parliament on Wednesday.

The vote was the first of four needed to pass the law and it coincided with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Israel, a month after President Donald Trump said that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party did not support the legislation, which was put forth by lawmakers outside his ruling coalition and passed by a vote of 25-24 out of 120 lawmakers. A second bill by an opposition party proposing the annexation of the Maale Adumim settlement passed by 31-9.

Some members in Netanyahu's coalition - from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism faction - voted in favour of the bill, which would require a lengthy legislative process to ultimately pass.



Reuters 
 
WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
