Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-05-2025 | 06:35
Israel open to &#39;ending the fighting&#39; as part of Gaza deal: PM office
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled on Sunday that Israel was open to a deal with Hamas that would include "ending the fighting" in Gaza, laying out conditions for such an agreement.

"Even at this very moment, the negotiation team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal -- whether according to the Witkoff framework or as part of ending the fighting, which would include the release of all the hostages, the exile of Hamas terrorists, and the disarmament of the Gaza Strip," his office said in a statement.

