Recent figures published by the Lebanese NGO dedicated to mental health, Embrace, revealed that in 2023, Lebanon saw a growth in reported suicide cases, increasing from 138 to 168.The NGO said that this rate is one of the highest for Lebanon in the past ten years."Notably, cities with elevated rates of suicide encompass Al Jdeideh, Jounieh, Beit El Dine, Zahle, Baalbeck, Aley, Al Dahieh, Zaghrta, and Tripoli. Conversely, cities with the lowest rates of suicide comprise Amioun, Nabatieh, Beirut, Halba, and Baabda," it said.A report published titled: "Lebanon's 2023 Suicide Rates: What Do This Year's Numbers Tell Us About Mental Health in The Country" added that this geographical breakdown showcases different suicide rates across various regions and cities within the country.The report conveyed that the Internal Security Forces' data is the primary source of information supplying insight into the rate of suicide in Lebanon."The recorded 168 deaths in 2023 reflect a worrisome increase of 21.7 percent from the previous year (2022) and a significant 46 percent rise from 2021. These figures approach those of 2019, a year that marked the highest number of suicides in the past decade," the report said.It continued that this trend highlights the urgency of managing mental health concerns and enforcing effective intervention to curb the escalating rates.It also stressed that the increase in suicide incidents cannot be attributed to one cause. "Moreover, it remains uncertain whether this increase is indicative of a genuine rise in the number of suicides or if it reflects an improved reporting mechanism on suicide cases," as it "remains a taboo topic in Lebanon."Regarding the demographics, the report revealed that in 2023, "individuals aged between 23 and 32 years old were most likely to die of suicide, closely followed by those in the 33 to 42 years old age bracket."When discussing suicide deaths by gender, "the data reveals a notable disparity, with the majority being males. In 2023, the breakdown indicated that 81 percent of suicide deaths were male, while 19 percent were female."Regarding the deaths by nationality, the report declared: "Individuals of Lebanese nationality accounted for the largest group, totaling 119 deaths. They were followed by individuals of Syrian nationality."