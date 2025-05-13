WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-05-2025 | 06:09
High views
WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans
0min
WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans

Malnutrition rates are rising in Gaza and hunger could have lasting impacts on "an entire generation," the World Health Organization's representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Tuesday.

Rik Peeperkorn said he had seen children in clinics who looked years younger than their age.

"Without enough nutritious food, clean water and access to health care, an entire generation will be permanently affected," Peeperkorn told a press briefing by video link from Deir al-Balah, warning of poor health, stunting and impaired cognitive development.


Reuters
 
