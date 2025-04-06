From Syria to Tehran: Netanyahu brings the battle plan to Washington

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel considers Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington to be a historic moment.



The talks are expected to go beyond trade tariffs and focus heavily on urgent Middle East issues, primarily Iran and Syria.



On Syria, Netanyahu is expected to present a security plan drafted by Israeli intelligence agencies that envisions the country divided into spheres of influence.



According to the plan, eastern Syria would fall under U.S. oversight with an Israeli presence; Russia would control the west and Turkey the north.



Israel would maintain a presence in the south in addition to the east, while the interim Syrian regime would retain what remains. This division would stay in place until a stable, elected government is formed in Syria—an outcome not expected for several years.



On Iran, Israel seeks continued close coordination and full support from Washington. As a second U.S. THAAD missile defense system arrived in Israel to counter potential ballistic threats, Israeli officials anticipate that Netanyahu will be briefed by Trump on a proposal for a new agreement with Tehran.



If reached, such a deal would have wide-ranging implications, particularly on the Lebanese front.



In Gaza, both sides have reached understandings on Israel’s planned actions. However, there is also discussion of a potential shift in approach that could lead to a near-term hostages exchange.



Despite the optimistic tone projected by Netanyahu’s office ahead of the meeting, sources familiar with the preparations have voiced concern over Trump’s insistence on holding the talks so quickly—before the Jewish holiday of Passover—raising questions about the urgency and nature of the agenda items to be discussed.