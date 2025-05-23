UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C

The United Arab Emirates recorded on Friday its highest temperature for May since it began documenting them in 2003 at a sweltering 50.4 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center of Meteorology.



"The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time," it said in a post on X.



AFP