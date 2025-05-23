UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C

Middle East News
23-05-2025 | 09:09
High views
UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C
UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C

The United Arab Emirates recorded on Friday its highest temperature for May since it began documenting them in 2003 at a sweltering 50.4 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

"The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time," it said in a post on X.

AFP

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Temperature

National Center of Meteorology

Weather

