UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C
Middle East News
23-05-2025 | 09:09
UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C
The United Arab Emirates recorded on Friday its highest temperature for May since it began documenting them in 2003 at a sweltering 50.4 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
"The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time," it said in a post on X.
AFP
Middle East News
United Arab Emirates
Temperature
National Center of Meteorology
Weather
