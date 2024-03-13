Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

Lebanon News
2024-03-13 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military says it killed &#39;significant&#39; Hamas member in Lebanon strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

The Israeli military said it killed Hamas member Hadi Ali Mustafa in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

It said Mustafa, who was struck in the Lebanese city of Tyre, was a "significant" Hamas operative who was responsible for attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.



Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Military

Killed

Hamas

Member

Lebanon

Strike

Tyre

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-20

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-11

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Israeli military says it killed 'significant' Hamas member in Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:29

Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58

Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More