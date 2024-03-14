Hamadeh to LBCI: March 14th stands as a genuine reaction to the assassination of a 'symbolic figure'

Lebanon News
2024-03-14 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hamadeh to LBCI: March 14th stands as a genuine reaction to the assassination of a &#39;symbolic figure&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hamadeh to LBCI: March 14th stands as a genuine reaction to the assassination of a 'symbolic figure'

MP Marwan Hamadeh viewed March 14th as a genuine response to the assassination of a symbolic figure at the time and to prevent assassinations, which everyone failed to stop.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that the Lebanese people who reacted on March 14th could rise against any threat to Lebanon's essence with its institutions, ideology, spirit, message, and demography.

He noted that the resistance in the south was effective against the Israeli aggression.

He said: "We noticed fatigue on the Lebanese side and a predicament on the Israeli side, which led to [the establishment of] Resolution 1701, which mandated the war to stop at the time."

He added: "Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his recent speech, linked the exit from war to the solutions brought to Gaza."

He pointed out that previously, Nasrallah used to decide on confrontational actions while leaving the decision for peace to Lebanon. However, nowadays, the decision for peace is tied to Gaza, implying involvement from Tehran, and thus may require "deeper negotiations between Tehran and Washington."

Hamadeh affirmed that the Israeli army is expanding its war by air because it cannot enter by land, which encourages Lebanon to seek a solution in its favor.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Marwan Hamadeh

March 14th

Assassination

Hezbollah

Israel

LBCI Next
Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10

Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-05

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:28

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12

Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
World News
03:32

Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:06

Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:28

Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More