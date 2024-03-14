Hamadeh to LBCI: March 14th stands as a genuine reaction to the assassination of a 'symbolic figure'

MP Marwan Hamadeh viewed March 14th as a genuine response to the assassination of a symbolic figure at the time and to prevent assassinations, which everyone failed to stop.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that the Lebanese people who reacted on March 14th could rise against any threat to Lebanon's essence with its institutions, ideology, spirit, message, and demography.



He noted that the resistance in the south was effective against the Israeli aggression.



He said: "We noticed fatigue on the Lebanese side and a predicament on the Israeli side, which led to [the establishment of] Resolution 1701, which mandated the war to stop at the time."



He added: "Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his recent speech, linked the exit from war to the solutions brought to Gaza."



He pointed out that previously, Nasrallah used to decide on confrontational actions while leaving the decision for peace to Lebanon. However, nowadays, the decision for peace is tied to Gaza, implying involvement from Tehran, and thus may require "deeper negotiations between Tehran and Washington."



Hamadeh affirmed that the Israeli army is expanding its war by air because it cannot enter by land, which encourages Lebanon to seek a solution in its favor.