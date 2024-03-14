News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamadeh to LBCI: March 14th stands as a genuine reaction to the assassination of a 'symbolic figure'
Lebanon News
2024-03-14 | 05:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamadeh to LBCI: March 14th stands as a genuine reaction to the assassination of a 'symbolic figure'
MP Marwan Hamadeh viewed March 14th as a genuine response to the assassination of a symbolic figure at the time and to prevent assassinations, which everyone failed to stop.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered that the Lebanese people who reacted on March 14th could rise against any threat to Lebanon's essence with its institutions, ideology, spirit, message, and demography.
He noted that the resistance in the south was effective against the Israeli aggression.
He said: "We noticed fatigue on the Lebanese side and a predicament on the Israeli side, which led to [the establishment of] Resolution 1701, which mandated the war to stop at the time."
He added: "Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in his recent speech, linked the exit from war to the solutions brought to Gaza."
He pointed out that previously, Nasrallah used to decide on confrontational actions while leaving the decision for peace to Lebanon. However, nowadays, the decision for peace is tied to Gaza, implying involvement from Tehran, and thus may require "deeper negotiations between Tehran and Washington."
Hamadeh affirmed that the Israeli army is expanding its war by air because it cannot enter by land, which encourages Lebanon to seek a solution in its favor.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Marwan Hamadeh
March 14th
Assassination
Hezbollah
Israel
Next
Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-10
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:18
Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:18
Quintet Committee expected to visit former President Aoun and Maarab: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
04:47
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
04:47
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
0
Press Highlights
03:06
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:06
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
02:28
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
Press Highlights
02:28
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab
Lebanon News
2023-08-14
Geagea meets with Shea at Maarab
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17
Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158
0
World News
03:32
Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7
World News
03:32
Delta Air to restart flights to Israel starting June 7
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:29
US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech
Lebanon News
15:29
US can stop Gaza aggression; Palestinian factions united to end conflict: Hezbollah's Nasrallah says in televised speech
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Israel's internal dispute: Israeli army prepares for battle on northern front with Lebanon amid prisoner deal negotiations
3
Press Highlights
03:06
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:06
Surprise visit: French foreign intelligence chief's unexpected trip to Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:47
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
04:47
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list
News Bulletin Reports
14:01
Bekaa Valley: A new 'frontline' in Israel's target list
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
7
Lebanon News
12:16
UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter
Lebanon News
12:16
UN report: Israeli tank strike killed 'clearly identifiable' Reuters reporter
8
Press Highlights
02:28
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
Press Highlights
02:28
Confronting Israeli 'aggression': Lebanon's security challenges and American assurance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More