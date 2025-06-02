News
On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy
Lebanon News
02-06-2025 | 03:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam paid tribute to the late journalist and intellectual Samir Kassir on Monday, marking 20 years since his assassination.
In a post on X, Salam wrote: “On this day twenty years ago, they succeeded in assassinating the body of Samir Kassir, but his word lived on. Today, I reclaim his voice, his thought, and his pen.”
Salam hailed Kassir as a fearless advocate for freedom and democracy who defied tyranny and foreign tutelage. “He wrote with the courage of someone who knew that truth does not compromise,” he said.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Samir Kassir
Assassination
