On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam paid tribute to the late journalist and intellectual Samir Kassir on Monday, marking 20 years since his assassination.



In a post on X, Salam wrote: “On this day twenty years ago, they succeeded in assassinating the body of Samir Kassir, but his word lived on. Today, I reclaim his voice, his thought, and his pen.”



Salam hailed Kassir as a fearless advocate for freedom and democracy who defied tyranny and foreign tutelage. “He wrote with the courage of someone who knew that truth does not compromise,” he said.