Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria: FM tells Reuters

Middle East News
04-04-2025 | 07:48
Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria: FM tells Reuters
Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria: FM tells Reuters

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria after repeated Israeli attacks on military sites there undermined the new government's ability to deter threats, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Reuters on Friday.

In an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Fidan said Israel's actions in Syria - where the administration of President Ahmed al-Sharaa is a close Turkish ally - were paving the way for future regional instability.

If the new administration in Damascus wants to have "certain understandings" with Israel, which like Turkey is a neighbor of Syria, then that is their own business, he added.

NATO member Turkey has fiercely criticized Israel over its attacks on Gaza since 2023, saying they amount to a genocide against the Palestinians, and has applied to join a case at the World Court against Israel while also halting all trade.

Israel denies the genocide accusations.



