Former PM Mikati congratulates Pope Leo XIV on inauguration, highlights Lebanon's ties to Vatican

Lebanon News
23-05-2025 | 04:42
High views
Former PM Mikati congratulates Pope Leo XIV on inauguration, highlights Lebanon’s ties to Vatican
Former PM Mikati congratulates Pope Leo XIV on inauguration, highlights Lebanon’s ties to Vatican

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati sent a message of congratulations to Pope Leo XIV following his inauguration as head of the Catholic Church, expressing admiration and support on behalf of the Lebanese people.

In the message, Mikati praised the Pope’s election as a moment of "hope and renewal" for millions around the world, noting that it holds special meaning for Lebanon’s Christian community, which, he said, views the Vatican as a guiding light of faith and spiritual leadership.

Mikati emphasized Lebanon’s longstanding relationship with the Holy See, describing the country as a land of deep spiritual heritage and religious diversity. 

He expressed hope that the new papacy would be marked by wisdom and compassion, particularly in fostering interfaith dialogue between Christians and Muslims.

He also commended the Pope’s commitment to peace, justice, and human dignity, saying it serves as an inspiration to all who seek harmony and coexistence. 

Mikati concluded his message by assuring the Pope of Lebanon’s continued prayers and support for his mission and leadership.

Lebanon News

World News

Najib Mikati

Congratulates

Pope Leo XIV

inauguration

Lebanon

Vatican

