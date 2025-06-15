Lebanese stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh urge authorities to help them return home

Around 600 Lebanese citizens stuck in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh are calling on Lebanon's president and government to intervene and coordinate with Egyptian authorities to facilitate their return to Lebanon after civil aviation to Beirut was suspended due to the military confrontation between Iran and Israel.



The stranded group, which includes families with children, women, and elderly people, says they are facing increasingly difficult conditions, with many running out of money and baby formula.



They urged swift action to end their ordeal and worsening situation.