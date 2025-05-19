Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirmed Monday that both the Lebanese government and Parliament are committed to passing the necessary legislation to restore financial and monetary stability and protect depositors' rights amid the country's deepening crisis.



Following a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh, Jaber relayed Berri's readiness to convene Parliament to discuss and approve any law supporting the Finance Ministry and Central Bank's reform plans.



He said, "The goal is to restore international confidence in Lebanon's financial institutions, revive economic activity, encourage investment, and secure the return of funds to rightful owners.



Jaber also quoted Berri as stressing the importance of prioritizing the reconstruction file, especially in identifying funding channels. While social stability stems from economic recovery, Berri reportedly emphasized that the human capital of Lebanon is vital to rebuilding efforts and must be preserved to prevent further brain drain.



Earlier, Minister Jaber met with Bar Association head Fadi Masri and a delegation from the syndicate to discuss fees collected by notaries and the Finance Ministry on behalf of the Bar Association.



He also held talks with a delegation from the Council of Notaries regarding the revision of fees that have lost their real value due to the collapse of the local currency. The meeting concluded with an agreement to form a joint committee comprising representatives from the Finance and Justice Ministries and the Notaries' Council to review and propose adjustments to the current fee structure.