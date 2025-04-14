UK imposes sanctions on Swedish-based Iranian criminal network over plots in Europe

The British government on Monday sanctioned what it said was a Swedish-based Iranian criminal network and its leader, citing the group's role in attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe.



Britain imposed an asset freeze on the group known as "Foxtrot Network" and an asset freeze and travel ban on Rawa Majid, who the government said was in charge of the network.



"The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats," foreign minister David Lammy said in an emailed statement.



Lammy did not specify which incidents he was referring to. Iran's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sanctions.



Reuters