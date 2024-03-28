Amidst the anticipation of the Easter holiday and the vibrant observance of Ramadan, Lebanon enjoys the delightful sunshine, celebrating the arrival of the much-awaited spring season.



Lebanon, a small yet stunning country on the Eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea, marvels at the spring season, hosting a ray of refreshing colors through its stunning flora and fauna, making it a beautiful escape in the Middle East through its four seasons.



After a long winter, the Lebanese await this season to enjoy the fresh fragrances of nature, marvel at the green valleys, and celebrate the holidays by hopping into the traditions preparing delicious dishes and traditional sweets.



The capital, Beirut, and other cities and villages transform into picturesque places where flowers blossom into beautiful colors.



Spring's mild temperatures also allow many to enjoy fun activities such as hiking, picnicking, and exploring its natural wonders.



Even through the tough times and days of instability, spring in Lebanon is an awaited season that encapsulates this diverse country's beauty, vitality, and cultural richness.



So, if you are daydreaming of visiting Lebanon during the coming holidays, here are some pictures capturing the spring season with all its magnificent aspects!