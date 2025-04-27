Israel claims airstrike in Beirut targeted Hezbollah missile storage site

The Israeli army claimed that warplanes struck and destroyed infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs, allegedly used to store precision missiles belonging to Hezbollah.



Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the missile storage constituted a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon and represented a threat to Israel and its citizens.



He accused Hezbollah of storing weapons inside a building located in the middle of a civilian area, describing it as further evidence of the group's alleged use of Lebanese civilians as 'human shields.'



Adraee added that steps were taken to avoid civilian casualties before the airstrike, including issuing prior warnings to residents and using precision-guided munitions during the operation.