Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-29 | 05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Hezbollah mourned on Friday the loss of three of its fighters from south Lebanon. The martyrs are:
-Ahmad Jawad Shhimi, "Abu Hussein," born in 1964 in Markaba.
-Mustafa Ahmad Makki, "Malak," born in 1983 in Tebnine.
-Ibrahim Anis al-Zein "Abdul Jalil," born in 1982 in Chehour.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Martyr
South
Lebanon
Tebnine
Chehour
Markaba
