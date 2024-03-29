Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned on Friday the loss of three of its fighters from south Lebanon. The martyrs are:



-Ahmad Jawad Shhimi, "Abu Hussein," born in 1964 in Markaba.



-Mustafa Ahmad Makki, "Malak," born in 1983 in Tebnine.



-Ibrahim Anis al-Zein "Abdul Jalil," born in 1982 in Chehour.