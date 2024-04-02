Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Israeli attack on Iranian consulate: Calls for restraint

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants condemned on Tuesday the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus.



The ministry underscored that such actions targeting diplomatic premises and missions represent a “blatant violation” of international law and a “serious transgression” of the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations.



These conventions, the ministry emphasized, are designed to ensure the inviolability and sanctity of diplomatic premises.



In a statement, the ministry extended its sincere condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of the victims affected by the attack.



Furthermore, it wished a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.



The ministry also highlighted the gravity of this escalation, asserting that it poses an imminent threat to regional and international peace and security by flouting established international laws and norms.