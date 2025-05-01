US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports

01-05-2025
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports

The United States has approached China seeking talks over President Donald Trump's 145% tariffs, a social media account affiliated with Chinese state media said on Thursday, the latest report of possible moves towards negotiations on the levies.

"The U.S. has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue," Yuyuan Tantian said in a post published on its official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.

