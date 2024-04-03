UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

Lebanon News
2024-04-03 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by &#39;direct or indirect fire&#39;: peacekeepers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon said on Wednesday that an incident at the weekend in which three U.N. observers and their translator were wounded was not caused by "direct or indirect fire".
 
The four members of the U.N.'s technical observation mission in southern Lebanon were wounded as they were carrying out a foot patrol in south Lebanon, where armed group Hezbollah has been trading fire with the Israeli military across the border.
 
Two security sources had earlier told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike outside the border town of Rmeish. The Israeli military denied involvement in the incident.
 
Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, said its "preliminary investigation showed that the incident was not caused by direct or indirect fire onto the group of UNTSO observers and their translator."
 
 
 
REUTERS

Lebanon News

observers

injured

Lebanon

'direct

indirect

fire':

peacekeepers

LBCI Next
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-02

Bou Habib: Lebanon Ready for Indirect Negotiations with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Blinken-Macron diplomatic talks on Gaza crisis and preventing escalations in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:15

Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More