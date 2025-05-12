Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 09:36
High views
0min
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry has published the official results of the 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections of the Koura district. 

Click here to see the results.
 

