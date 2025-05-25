On Resistance and Liberation Day, Speaker Berri honors sacrifice and southern resilience

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri honored those who answered the call to defend Lebanon 25 years ago, praising their sacrifice, resistance, and martyrdom.



On Resistance and Liberation Day, he said their efforts defeated Israeli aggression, preserved sovereignty, and freed most of Lebanon’s land, marking May 25, 2000, as a day of victory and liberation.



Berri also thanked those committed to development and loyalty, noting their recent achievements in the south reflect the spirit of the historic liberation. He praised the south’s unwavering resolve and dedication to progress, saying their commitment remains unshaken.