Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
2024-04-08 | 00:11
High views
0
min
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
The Lebanese Forces coordinator in Byblos region, Pascal Sleiman, remains missing after unknown armed individuals kidnapped him on the Aabeidat-Aamchit road.
The incident occurred following Sleiman's participation in a condolence duty in the village of Kharbeh.
Military intelligence and security apparatus have launched extensive efforts to locate Sleiman.
Witnesses reported that Sleiman was on a phone call when a car blocked his path, and an individual brandished a firearm, prompting Sleiman to plead, "Do not kill me; I'm a father; I have children."
Sources revealed that security apparatus is reviewing surveillance footage to trace the route taken by the kidnappers. Sleiman's vehicle remains at the scene of the abduction.
News of Sleiman's disappearance prompted a gathering of Lebanese Forces supporters and MPs from various political factions on Sunday night at the Lebanese Forces coordination center in Mestita-Byblos.
Lebanon News
Lebanese Forces
Pascal Sleiman
Byblos
Lebanon
Kidnap
Abduction
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Recommended For You
0
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-07
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-07
Israel launches strikes on eastern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Navigating the Path to a Carbon-Free Future: Insights from the Brussels Nuclear Energy Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21
Navigating the Path to a Carbon-Free Future: Insights from the Brussels Nuclear Energy Summit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:03
Israel prepares for military operations in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:03
Israel prepares for military operations in Rafah
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
1
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:50
Israeli airstrike hits residence in Toura, NNA reports
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47
Israeli military withdraws most ground troops from southern Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks
