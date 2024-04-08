The Lebanese Forces coordinator in Byblos region, Pascal Sleiman, remains missing after unknown armed individuals kidnapped him on the Aabeidat-Aamchit road.

The incident occurred following Sleiman's participation in a condolence duty in the village of Kharbeh.



Military intelligence and security apparatus have launched extensive efforts to locate Sleiman.



Witnesses reported that Sleiman was on a phone call when a car blocked his path, and an individual brandished a firearm, prompting Sleiman to plead, "Do not kill me; I'm a father; I have children."



Sources revealed that security apparatus is reviewing surveillance footage to trace the route taken by the kidnappers. Sleiman's vehicle remains at the scene of the abduction.



News of Sleiman's disappearance prompted a gathering of Lebanese Forces supporters and MPs from various political factions on Sunday night at the Lebanese Forces coordination center in Mestita-Byblos.