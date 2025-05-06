Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call

Lebanon News
06-05-2025 | 10:09
High views
Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call
0min
Palestinian president to visit Beirut on May 21 after disarmament call

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will visit Lebanon on May 21 to discuss extending Beirut’s authority to Palestinian camps, a Lebanese government official said Tuesday, as Abbas’ office confirmed the date.

The visit comes after President Joseph Aoun said late last month authorities were working to “withdraw (unauthorized) heavy and medium weapons from all Lebanese territory,” and that he would raise disarmament of the camps with Abbas.


AFP
 

