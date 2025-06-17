Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader

Middle East News
17-06-2025 | 03:17
High views
Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader
Israel says killed top Iran commander and aide to supreme leader

The Israeli military said Tuesday it killed Iran's top military commander, Ali Shadmani, in an overnight strike, calling him the closest figure to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the military said following "a sudden opportunity overnight, the air force struck a staffed command center in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the war-time Chief of Staff, the most senior military commander, and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei."

The Israeli military said Shadmani had commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian armed forces.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Ali Shadmani

Strike

